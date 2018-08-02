The U.S. should not tolerate Russian meddling in our country

Meddling is such a simple little word, usually attributed to old stereotypical mothers-in-law, or a neighbor with too much time on his hands. The word sits like a saddle bur, poking at the back of the mind until one can figure out how to address and then fix an annoying problem.

Such an innocuous word, petty and weak, should be kicked to the curb in light of what has happened and continues to happen to our country. The detailed indictments of 12 Russians details various crimes against our democratic election process that demand answers.

Powerful response

It seems far past time for the U.S. to more powerfully address what Russia has done — and continues to do — to our democracy. Honorable men and women fought for the rights we enjoy — many have sacrificed life and limb and health and vitality — so that we can say what we wish to say, both in our daily lives and at the ballot box.

The U.S. has been attacked. A focused, incredibly complex espionage of enemy infiltration has sabotaged our long-established democratic system.

If we aren’t willing to see it and say it and battle it with every bit of power we possess, we will lose a vital part of what built this democracy. Taking a strong stance in defending our nation is the only correct choice in a response to the Russians.

Instead, our president greeted and praised the Russian president in Helsinki and spent more than two hours in a too-private meeting with him. Why? There are simply no answers that give credence to such a decision.

No trust

Those who have spent decades in public service, no matter their political stance, have said in no uncertain terms that Putin is never to be trusted. In both spoken and unspoken ways, our president is granting a showering of trust and praise to one of the most undeserving, murderous leaders Russia has ever produced.

While our president says it is “a good thing” for the U.S. to be on good terms with Russia, and offers praise, warmth and handshakes to Putin in spite of proven guilt in detailed indictments, I have to wonder why we are experiencing horribly divisive chasm among our own leaders — and more importantly, our citizenry.

If we want a peace accord worth celebrating, please let it happen here on U.S. soil as we stand in unity to defend our democracy. It doesn’t seem too much to ask.