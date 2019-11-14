Two mysteries solved and a new mystery antique needs identified

Hello from Hazard!

Dan Swartz agrees with Jim Moffet that Item No. 1145 is used for forming the ends for eaves troughs installed on houses, barns and other out buildings to direct the roof rain water to a desired location.

The item was submitted by Norm Spiker, of Columbiana, Ohio.

Randy Mounts, of Claysville, Pennsylvania, wrote that Item No. 1144 is a saw swage used to widen the saw tooth. This one was a mystery to us, so thank you, Randy!

Item No. 1146 was submitted by Shirley Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania.

Know what it is or how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.