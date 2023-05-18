Two old friends

I placed the saddle on his back, then pulled the cinch up tight. Old Cyrus turned

and looked at me. He knew we’d be all right.

I’d seen that look a thousand times. We’d earned each other’s trust. And at my

age a gentle horse, for dang sure is a must.

Old Cyrus ain’t no young one. I’d say prob’ly 22. In human years we’re

‘bout the same. They say a rest is due.

I wonder if old Cyrus feels the stiffness from his age? The way my crooked fingers

feel from rheumatism’s rage.

It seems like only yesterday, when I went off to work. The old men called me

youngster and that drove me plumb berserk.

But now I look at Cyrus. He and I have both grown old. Now no one calls me

youngster. It’s the wrinkles, I’ve been told.

And Cyrus doesn’t seem to have that spring left in his step. It’s obvious the two of

us have up and lost our pep.

Some cowboys say that when a horse has lost his usefulness, “Just take him to the

sale. It’s not a sign of selfishness.”

I can’t imagine any other fellow on my horse. The bond between a horse and

rider shares a mighty force.

Old Cyrus has been good to me and I’ve been good to him. The chance of selling

Cyrus, well I’d say it’s mighty slim.

Most trainers tell you that a horse should never be a friend. I guess I broke that

rule, ‘cuz he’s my friend right to the end.

I owe it to my horse to never let him be alone. Some call it foolish but to me a

debt that’s carved in stone.

So soon enough we’ll turn him out to pasture for a time. I’ll feed and keep him

company and hope that God is kind.

And may there be a place for him, up there in heaven’s great. I hope I’m close

behind him. May it be the shortest wait.

And when I get so doggone old and need someone to care. I hope I’m treated

kindly ‘til I meet old Cyrus there.