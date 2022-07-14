Will work for wooden nickels

By -
0
0
notebook

If one of my grandfathers chose me to be a conversation courier, I was eager to take the job. It didn’t matter much to me that I had no idea what they were talking about nearly all of the time.

“Tell your great-grandpa next time you see him I said everything’s copacetic,” is one I remember. I had to ask how to spell it so I could write it down, so that’s what likely committed it to memory.

I completed the messenger delivery just a few days later. This is what great-grandpa Charlie sometimes said in return: “When you see him again, tell your Grandpa he’s Dutcher than sauerkraut.”

I had no idea why they were so worried about the other one taking a wooden nickel, or swatting at flies with a hammer, or the need to convey that they were “fair to middlin” with a mindset toward walkin’ in tall cotton.

Once when I was lucky enough to win a real wooden nickel at a community festival, I jumped for joy and couldn’t wait to show my grandfathers. I finally laid eyes on something I’d been hearing them talk about for all my little life. I didn’t expect to hear the belly laugh each one gave me when my excitement was over-the-top about my new gem.

“Well, don’t that just take the cake!” was the response I got from grandpa Charlie about my new wooden nickel. So, for a few days, I thought that I was surely going to win a cake. It never materialized. I was about to learn that the darn thing didn’t amount to a hill of beans. 

So, I wondered, why did they talk about wooden nickels so much? I had carried that same message back and forth so many times I felt certain it was some kind of treasure one was hiding from the other, and finally I had landed one. It was a baffling set of circumstances for a little kid to unravel.

Still, the messages kept on coming. “How’s your grandpa? I haven’t seen him in a coon’s age!” This is how it often started, and next thing I know, I’d be asked to convey something that simply made no sense. “Tell him to come see me — and he won’t need to get all gussied up just to swap tall tales.”

Eventually, I just quit trying to decode the banter, finally reaching the realization my grandfathers spoke an entirely different language from the rest of us. Someone was always a day late and a dollar short, another had thrown the baby out with the bath water, someone might be holdin’ on a cotton-pickin’ minute or ’til the cows come home.

I had taken my job quite seriously for the longest time, trying hard to remember what one grandpa had asked me to tell the other. One day, I told grandpa Charlie I had been worried that I would forget the message I was to deliver, and sure enough, I did forget and felt mighty bad about it. 

“Well, don’t worry the horns off a billy goat. There’s always next time,” he said as he patted me on the head. 

Now I had questions. How in the heck could I possibly worry the horns off a billy goat?

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleChange in plans leads to lovely discovery
Next articleNatural lawns are healthier, more sustainable
Judith Sutherland, born and raised on an Ohio family dairy farm, now lives on a 70-acre farm not far from the area where her father’s family settled in the 1850s. Appreciating the tranquility of rural life, Sutherland enjoys sharing a view of her world through writing. Other interests include teaching, reading, training dogs and raising puppies. She and her husband have two children, a son and a daughter, and three grandchildren.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.