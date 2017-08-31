Youth workshop to highlight fishing industry careers

What young fishing fan doesn’t dream of making a living doing what they love?

Maybe catching fish, maybe filming an angling show, maybe writing about it, or maybe chatting with a few hundred thousand like-minded fishers through a broadcast system or internet connection.

Add to that a job such as tackle maker, on the water guide, or well, you get the idea.

The fishing industry is broad and big with plenty of room for upcoming newbies who want to make their own mark.

Add to that, it’s an industry just like all others in which the stars are fading, actually aging, which makes room and need for replacements.

That’s where fishing legend, TV host, teacher, and inspirational, faith-grounded speaker, Al Lindner comes in.

Fishing workshop

Lindner and son Troy Lindner are co-hosting a rather unique one-day class for up and coming young stars who see fishing as a worthy, life-long pursuit.

The Lindners have put together a dynamic one-day class designed to introduce a young audience to the industry, the range of directions it goes, and how best to enter and succeed in one of the many careers within the industry.

Lindner’s Fishing Careers Workshop will take place Oct. 28, at Cragun’s Resort near Brainerd, Minnesota.

Cragun’s is offering a bargain room rate for participants. Registration for the one-day event is $250 and any participant under 18 years old or under can bring an adult for free.

Network

According to Al Lindner, this exciting opportunity has the potential to change lives by exposing interested young people to some of the leading professionals in the industry.

By count, over 12 very successful fishing industry experts and leaders will offer details about their career including where they are now and a detailed story about their own journey from the very beginning.

Each will bring a suitcase full of information about their piece of this multifaceted outdoor industry.

Al Lindner said that he is serious about the obvious need to replace a growing list of aging industry personalities.

That’s why he and Troy are targeting youngsters with the workshop but they also invite older adults who might be considering a career change.

Al Lindner said that the goal is not just to introduce participants to the outdoor career field but to give them the information, guidance, and the skills they will need to navigate the industry waters.

Speakers will include pro bass angler Seth Feider, TV/Media personality Joel Nelson, field producer Mike Hehner, photographer and videographer Bill Lindner, pro guide and promotions leader Tom Neustrom, plus a number of other well-known names, experts in their piece of the field, wildlife officials, and of course Al and Troy Lindner.

Weekend trip

Dads and moms, listen up. This is about as good as it gets when it comes to a quality weekend trip.

It just may motive your student, help them to begin to identify and focus on a career field, provide them a connection to a respected mentor, and otherwise allow him or her to grow by rubbing shoulders with adults who understand that great career opportunities are earned, not just given.

For more information including complete bio’s on the speakers and/or registration go to mycampfish.com or call 800-378-5095.