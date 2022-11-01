1000 Books Before Kindergarten completed at the Lepper Library
Mon., October 31, 2022 TBD
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Congratulation to Jacob Glynn for completing the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program! Jacob received a certificate of completion and the book of his choice. For his collection, he chose the book Miss Smith and the Haunted Library by Michael Garland. Jacob is already onto his next reading challenge of 500 Books Before Middle School. The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is open to preschool children, and helps them get ready for school and reading. Reading to your child is one of the best ways to prepare them for future reading success. If you would like to have your child participate in the program and would like more information about how to get started on any of the Children’s & Teens’ Reading Programs call the library at 330-424-3117 or stop by the Library.