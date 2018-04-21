When

Wed., June 06, 2018 at 6:00pm

Wed., June 06, 2018 at 12:00am

USDA Service Center 2650 Richville Dr SE STE Massillon, OH

Massillon, Ohio – Stark Soil & Water is once again offering agricultural producers an opportunity to participate in Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District’s cover crop program. Cover Crops are an important best management practice in that they reduce erosion, improve soil health, enhance water availability, suppress weeds, pests and diseases, and increase biodiversity.

Last year, 1,734 acres of funded cover crop acres were planted in Stark County, resulting in the reduction of 3,223 tons of sediment entering waterways. Additionally, 3,308 lbs. of phosphorus and 6,616 lbs. of total nitrogen were kept in the soil profile and out of waterways.

Interested producers are invited to attend an informational meeting on June 6th (600:-7:30PM), June 11th (9:00-10:30AM), or June 25th (9:00-10:30AM) at the USDA Service Center (2650 Richville Dr. SE) in Massillon, Ohio. District staff will review program requirements, explain the application process, and discuss the benefits of diverse cover crop mixes.

Approved fields will be eligible for a $12 cost share per acre. For more information or to schedule a sign-up appointment, contact District Technician Jay Jordan at 330-451-7643.