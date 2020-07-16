When

Please find below the information for the 2020 Wayne County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.

2020 Wayne County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting

Date: August 11, 2020

Time: 7 PM

Cost: Free. Registration required.

Location: Wayne County Fairgrounds Event Center

(199 Vanover St. Wooster, OH 44691)

RSVP: Please RSVP by emailing wayne@ofbf.org

or by calling our office at 330-263-7456.

DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS FRIDAY AUG 7.

In light of the precautions surrounding the COVID-19 virus,

we will forgo a meal this year and instead offer pre-packaged ice cream as refreshment. The meeting will be held under the health and safety recommendations of the Wayne Health Dept.

Note: In the event that we cannot hold our meeting in person due to a health order, the meeting will be offered virtually on the same evening.