2022 Animal Health and Handling Certificate Program
Fri., May 06, 2022 at 8:00am
Sat., May 07, 2022 at 12:00am
Krauss Dairy
2250 Oil City Road
Wooster, Ohio
Are you interested in gaining hands-on experience working with cattle and calves in key management areas? Faculty at The Ohio State University are offing a two-day in-person program for farm owners and employees that aims to provide marketable skills for participants while promoting the health and welfare of dairy animals.
What to Expect: The Animal Health and Handling Certificate Program will offer participants hands-on experiences in the following areas:
• Proper drug administration (IV, Intramammary, IM, SQ, oral)
• Low-stress animal handling
• Dehorning
• Record keeping and residue avoidance
• Clinical examinations