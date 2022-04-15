When

Sat., April 23, 2022 at 9:00am

Sat., April 23, 2022 at 12:00am

OSU Extension Canfield 490 S. Broad St. Canfield, OH

Join us to get inspired for the 2022 gardening season! Learn from two keynote presentations, do a make-n-take bee hotel, choose from breakout sessions, win door prizes, and have tons of fun! Amy Stone from OSU Extension will share 10 Landscape Design Tips When Creating, Enhancing, Reducing Or Just Starting Over as the morning keynote. The afternoon keynote will be Incorporating Herbs In the Landscape by Rees & Meghan Davis from Honey Hollow Herbs. There will be a Garden Art Sale all day. Handmade items by Master Gardener Volunteers & more.

Registration cost is $45 and includes hot lunch, sessions, proceedings, handouts from all sessions, and a make-and-take item.

Cash and Check only. No credit cards, sorry.