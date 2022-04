When

Sat., April 30, 2022 at 9:00am

Sat., April 30, 2022 at 12:00am

OSU Extension Office in Canfield 490 Broad St. Canfield, OH

Join us to get inspired for the 2022 gardening season!

Best & Easiest Hydrangeas – Eric Barrett, Ohio State University Extension

Houseplants & Tropics: Inside & Outside – Stephanie Hughes

Crappy soil? What soil? Answers here! – Dr Dirt (Bill Snyder) & David Sprague

Learn from two keynote presentations, so a make-and-take flower pressing kit with demo, choose from breakout sessions, win door prizes, and have lots of fun!

Garden Art Sale all day. Handmade items by Master Gardener Volunteers & more

Registration is $45 and includes hot lunch, sessions, proceeding handouts from all sessions, and a make-and-take item (limited availability)

Cash and check only. Sorry, no credit cards.