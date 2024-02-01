Thu., March 14, 2024 at 8:30am
The 26th Annual Western PA Grazing Conference will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion, PA from 8:30am to 5:00pm (doors open at 7:30am). Daniel Salatin of Polyface Farms in VA is the keynote speaker this year. Cost to attend is $45 (includes a continental breakfast and a hot lunch), with checks payable to the Clarion Conservation District. Registration deadline is March 7th. For more information or to register, visit www.westernpagrazing.com. For questions, contact the Clarion Conservation District at 814-393-6147 or the Jefferson Conservation District at 814-849-7463. The conference is organized by the Western PA Grazing Conference Committee. Members include NRCS, Jefferson, Clarion, and Clearfield Conservation Districts, Penn State Extension, NW and SW PA Project Grass, and local farmers. Grant support is provided by the PA Grazing Lands Coalition.