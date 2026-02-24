When

Sat., February 28, 2026 at 12:00pm

Sat., February 28, 2026 at 5:00pm

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center 200 Civic Center Dr Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —The 2026 Winter Blues Farmers Market will return to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Feb. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. Featuring 134 vendors from across the Mountain State, the event is one of the largest indoor winter farmers markets in the region.

Hosted by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and West Virginia University Extension, Winter Blues provides an important winter marketplace for farmers, food producers and artisans while giving consumers the opportunity to buy directly from the people who grow and make their products. Admission to Winter Blues is free.

Shoppers will find an expanded selection of locally raised meats, making it easy to stock the freezer with West Virginia beef, pork, poultry, lamb and more. The market will also showcase a wide variety of specialty and value-added goods, including hand-made knitted alpaca wool clothing, locally milled whole grain flour products such as bread, pancake and brownie mixes, and perennial favorites like local honeys, pure maple syrups, jams and jellies, baked goods and barbecue sauces.

Gardeners can get a head start on spring with locally produced compost available for purchase, while coffee lovers can enjoy freshly roasted, locally crafted blends. Several returning vendors will also debut new products this year, adding even more variety to an already diverse marketplace.

Winter markets play a vital role in sustaining farm income beyond the traditional growing season and help strengthen West Virginia’s local food system year-round.

Follow the WVDA on social media for event highlights and vendor spotlights leading up to Feb. 28.

For more information, contact the WVU Small Farm Center at 304-293-2715 or visit extension.wvu.edu/agriculture/small-farm-center/small-farm-conference.