Sun., March 05, 2023 at 9:00am

Sun., March 05, 2023 at 12:00am

Western Reserve Elementary School 3851 U.S. Rt 20 East Collins, Ohio

32nd Annual Western Reserve Toy and Collectible Show sponsored by the Western Reserve Ruritan Club, a local civic group. Proceeds used towards two scholarships for seniors at Western Reserve School. Vendors from all over Ohio will have all types of toys and collectibles for sale.

Admission is $3. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult, are free. Lunch counter available and free parking. For more information please contact Rich at 419-706-9612 or Steve at 419-744-0796