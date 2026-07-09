When

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Richfield Heritage Preserve Kirby House 3771 Oviatt Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Richfield Heritage Preserve to host architectural hike

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve will host an architectural hike “Red, White and Blueprint” on July 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Richfield Heritage Preserve starting at the Kirby House, 3771 Oviatt Road, Richfield.

Registered Architect and President of the Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve Corey Ringle will lead the hike and highlight information about the historic homes and structures located within Richfield Heritage Preserve. Specifically, she will share the challenges of restoring early 20th century buildings. Ringle has led the organization’s Historic Home Stabilization Task Force through restorations of the brick Amity House and the timber frame Garfield Hall.

The hike is being hosted in celebration of America 250. Attendees will learn how social change, industrialization and car culture have impacted architecture at Richfield Heritage Preserve. The hike will be held rain or shine. Participants should wear hiking footwear and insect repellent, and bring a water.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. To register or for more information, visit redwhiteandblueprinthike.eventbrite.com or friendsofrhp.org.