Sat., August 01, 2026 at 1:00pm
Sat., August 01, 2026 at 4:30pm
Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center
12884 Echo Dell Road
East Liverpool, OH
Beaver Creek posts August events
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.
Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.
Flint Knapping and Arrow Making. Spend some time under the pavilion Aug. 1 from 1-4:30 p.m. and watch Chip Hudson as he demonstrates how to make arrowheads from different materials and how to make arrows using the arrowheads.
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