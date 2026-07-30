When

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek posts August events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.

Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.

Flint Knapping and Arrow Making. Spend some time under the pavilion Aug. 1 from 1-4:30 p.m. and watch Chip Hudson as he demonstrates how to make arrowheads from different materials and how to make arrows using the arrowheads.