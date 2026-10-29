When

Sun., November 01, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Fri., December 25, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Middlefield Chamber of Commerce 15624 W High St Middlefield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Merry Middlefield event promotes giving back

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — The Middlefield Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses, residents and families to celebrate the holiday season through Merry Middlefield, a community-wide initiative beginning Nov. 1 and continuing through Christmas.

The celebration combines holiday shopping, special events and charitable giving to encourage residents to support local businesses while helping families in need throughout the community.

Holiday donation drive. A major component of Merry Middlefield is its community-wide holiday donation drive, which will collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, monetary donations and new hats and gloves for charitable organizations supporting local families. Collections will begin Nov. 1 and continue through Nov. 28, Small Business Saturday, with donations scheduled for pickup beginning the following week. Toy drop-offs will be featured on a digital Google map and a printed holiday map to help residents and visitors give throughout the season.

Participating toy collection locations include All Around Children – Middlefield, Cowboy Creamery, Farmers National Bank, Flowers by Emily, Great Lakes Outdoor Supply, His Daughter, Shetler’s Printing, Sly Family Funeral Home and Vanboxel Building Supplies. Additional participating locations and collection information will be available through the Middlefield Chamber of Commerce.

Donations are intended to benefit organizations serving local children and families, including Family Pride, Ravenwood Health, Birthright and WomenSafe. The goal is to keep the spirit of giving close to home and provide meaningful assistance to neighbors during the Christmas season.

All-ages coloring contest. Another highlight of Merry Middlefield is a holiday coloring contest open to participants from age 4 through adulthood. The contest will feature four age divisions, giving children, teens and adults an opportunity to participate in the seasonal celebration. Coloring pages will be distributed through participating local publications and community locations. Completed entries must be submitted by Nov. 30, and winners will be announced Dec. 2 on the Chamber Facebook page.

Shopping opportunities. The celebration also encourages residents to take advantage of the many holiday shopping opportunities, open houses, seasonal promotions and special events offered by local businesses. The chamber’s online holiday calendar will serve as a central resource for families planning their holiday activities, while the digital and printed maps will help connect shoppers with participating businesses and events.

Merry Middlefield is made possible through the support of local businesses, organizations and community partners. Residents are encouraged to watch for Merry Middlefield signs at participating businesses, visit the Chamber’s website for the latest calendar of holiday activities and consider making a donation to help local families celebrate the season.

For additional information about Merry Middlefield, visit www.middlefieldcc.com or contact Andrea Scheid, executive director of the Middlefield Chamber of Commerce, at director@middlefieldcc.com.