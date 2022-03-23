When

Sun., May 15, 2022 at 12:00am

Sun., May 15, 2022 at 12:00am

FACES Lounge/Parkinglot downtown Broad St. Newton Falls Newton FAlls, Ohio

On Feb. 5th, the 100 plus year production Montgomery Dairy Farm, had a barn cave in due to the heavy snowfall. Several cows were lost, and the surviving Cows had to be placed and housed in different local farms. Several local fire departments and farmers assisted in the rescue and help to the Montgomery’s. However, it is now time to “Bring the Girls Back Home”. We are holding a Chinese Auction, a LIVE Auction, 50-50 raffle, along with a CASH FOR COWS drawing= Cardboard cow cutouts will be sold for $5 each and be numbered. The numbers will be placed in a tumbler and win 1st place, $200, 2nd place $100, 3rd Place $75.00, 4th place $50.. COW CUT OUTS will be for sale in the area businesses and also the day of the event. All donations to help this single final remaining dairy in all of Newton Falls Township would be appreciated. Money, donations items, baskets, gift certificates, bake sale items would be appreciated. For more information or COW CUT OUTs, contact one of the following FARM HANDS! Amie Crowder 330 442 3761 , Vonda Vencel 330-984-3521, Cyndi Hogue 330-219-9566.