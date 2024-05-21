When

Thu., May 23, 2024 at 9:00am

Until

Thu., May 30, 2024 at 12:00am

Event Venue

www.tinyurl/aitp2024 On Line Salem, Oh

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library and the Salem Parks & Recreation Department are co-sponsoring the Art in the Park Festival. The 2024 festival will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. We will have performing artists, live artisan demonstrations, food trucks, and FUN!

We are now taking submissions for vendors! Artists, artisans, and those who want to support Art in the Park by setting up a booth and hosting a free activity for kids can apply! We will allow our display artists the opportunity to sell their artwork to the general public during the event.

This event is free to participate in and there are limited vendor spaces. The application process closes on May 31, 2024! Please submit your application as soon as possible at www.tinyurl/aitp2024. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Angela Vaughn at angelavaughn@salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330.332.0042 ext. 260