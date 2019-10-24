When

The cost for the FSMA grower training is $50 per person, which includes a Produce Safety Alliance grower training manual, refreshments and a certificate of attendance from the Association of Food and Drug Officials upon completion of the course and subsequent submission of necessary documentation.

Space is limited and reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. More details, including reservation information can be found at: http://epay.wvsto.com/WVU/WVUANREvents/Default.aspx

WVU Extension Service and its partners are able to offer these trainings at substantial cost savings to growers through grants from the Benedum Foundation and the FDA FSMA Produce Safety West Virginia Cooperative Agreement.

Questions should be directed to Dee Singh-Knights at dosingh-knights@mail.wvu.edu or 304-293-7606.