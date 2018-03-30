When

Sun., April 15, 2018 at 2:00pm

Sun., April 15, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

On April 15, 2018, come to Salem Public Library to enjoy “A Little Live Music”. The featured musical group will be Sassabrass Quintet. They will perform from 2-3 pm in the Adult Reading Room on the upper level of the library. No registration is required to enjoy the sounds of this fine group. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

SassaBrass Quintet was organized in 2017. This group of experienced musicians performs music from many genres including light classical, patriotic, pop, and jazz. Members are Sherry Ayers, French horn, John Berthold, trombone, Mark Galpin, trumpet, Kirk Hofmeister, tuba, and Gary Kekel, trumpet.

Join us at the library for this program and while here learn more about the programs, services and materials available to you. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. For more information please call 330-332-0042.