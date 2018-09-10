When

Join us in the Adult Reading Room of Salem Public Library on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 2 pm to enjoy the music of the Sassabrass Quintet. The talented musicians are Sherry Ayers, French horn, John Berthold, trombone, Mark Galpin, trumpet, Kirk Hofmeister, tuba, and Gary Kekel, trumpet. Light classical, patriotic, pop and jazz music are in their repertoire.

No registration is required to enjoy the sounds of this fine group. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Enjoy this program and while here learn more about the programs, services and materials available to you. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. For more information please call 330-332-0042.