When

Sun., December 16, 2018 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., December 16, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library

821 E. State St.

Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library will host Dave Byers as guest musician for the December 16, 2018 “A Little Live Music” which will begin at 2 pm in the library’s Adult Reading Room located on the upper level of the library at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. You are invited to relax and enjoy as Dave sings and plays guitar for the hour. No registration is required, the program is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Come to the library and enjoy “A Little Live Music”.

Photos

Map