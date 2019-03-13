When

Sun., March 17, 2019 at 2:00pm

Sun., March 17, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library

821 E. State St.

Salem, OH

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with traditional instrumental Irish music played on violin and mandolin when talented musician John Whitacre joins us for “A Little Live Music” in the Adult Reading Room at Salem Public Library on March 17, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 pm. No registration is required for this program that is open to the public and free of cost to attend. For more information call 330-332-0042. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

