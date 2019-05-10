When

Sun., May 19, 2019 at 2:00pm

Mon., May 20, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library

821 E. State St.

Salem, Ohio

Musical performer for the May 19, 2019 “A Little Live Music” program will be Bill Schilling. Bill is skilled in making music, particularly folk music, with a variety of instruments and he will share some of that music with library patrons and staff. The performance, scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m., is free of cost to attend and open to the public. For more information please call the library at 330-332-0042. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio 44460.

