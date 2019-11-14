When

SassaBrass Quintet will play musical selections in honor of Veteran’s Day on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Adult Reading Room of Salem Public Library. Musicians in the group are Sherry Ayers, French horn, John Berthold, trombone, Mark Galpin, trumpet, Kirk Hofmeister, tuba, and Gary Kekel, trumpet, plus substitute trumpet player for half the concert, Bill Young.

The group’s musical repertoire includes light classical, patriotic, pop and jazz music.

No registration is required to attend. The program is open to the public and free of cost to enjoy.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. For more information please call 330-332-0042.