Sat., August 11, 2018 at 2:00pm

Sat., August 11, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library & Salem Memorial Building 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Circle this date, August 11, 2018, from 2-5 pm, on your calendar so you won’t miss the exciting, family-friendly “Rocktastic Palooza” planned for the Salem area by Salem Public Library and Salem Memorial Building. The afternoon event will be filled with fun activities: crafts, food, games, prizes, face painting, a visit from the Minions and a very special visit from Daniel Tiger of the popular Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Stop and see Daniel Tiger as he visits families from onboard the Salem Historical Society’s Trolley! All of this fun will take place at Salem Public Library at 821 E. State St. and Salem Memorial Building at 785 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

This event is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration is necessary. For more information call the library at 330-332-0042. Don’t miss the fun at the Rocktastic Palooza!