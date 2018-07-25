When

Thu., August 09, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., August 09, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

On Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 6:30 pm in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library Dr. Denise Carradine of Carridine Chiropractic Center, Inc. of Boardman, Ohio will present the program “Acupuncture: A Natural, Holistic Approach to Healthcare”. The lecture will explain what acupuncture is and what it is used for. The twelve main meridians in the body are discussed along with the most common symptoms associated with each meridian. Other topics to be discussed include: Auriculotherapy, hand special effect points, needle and non-needle techniques, drug-free and non-invasive forms of healthcare.

Registration is required online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042. The lecture is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.