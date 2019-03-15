When

Tue., March 26, 2019 at 7:00pm

Tue., March 26, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library’s Adult Book Discussion will take place on March 26, 2019 from 7:00-8:00 pm in the library’s Adult Reading Room (library’s upper level). The book to be discussed is The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane written by Lisa See.

The book tells the story of Li-yan and her family who align their lives around the seasons and the farming of tea. There is a ritual and routine to this lifestyle as it has been for generations.

One day a stranger arrives in the village in the first automobile any of the villagers have seen and discovers the rare tea that he has been seeking. Li-yan, one of the few educated girls on her mountain, translates for the stranger and becomes one of the first people of the village to reject the rules that have shaped her life. When she has a baby out of wedlock she wraps her daughter in a blanket and abandons her at an orphanage.

After mother and daughter are separated Li-yan slowly emerges from the security of her village to encounter modern life which includes furthering her education, a business, and relocation to the United States.

Her daughter, named Haley by her American adoptive parents, grows up privileged and well-loved. Despite Haley’s happy home life, she wonders about her origins; and Li-yan longs for her lost daughter. Both Li-yan and Haley must ultimately reconcile where they come from with who they are now, and they must compromise with the flaws of family and tradition if they wish to come to terms with their past.

The author sheds well researched light on Chinese adoption, the international fine-tea market, and modern Chinese immigration to the United States within this powerful story about a family separated by circumstances, culture, and distance.

This title is available to borrow from the library. No registration is required to attend the adult book discussion group which is open to the public and free of cost to attend. For additional information phone the library at 330-332-0042.