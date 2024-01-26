Thu., February 01, 2024 at 5:30pm
Thu., February 01, 2024 at 12:00am
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Thursday, February 1st from 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Local High School Art teacher, Heather Connor gets us out of the house and walks us through the steps of painting a winter scene while sipping on a non-alcoholic beverage. This is a limited class so sign up quickly at the circulation desk. A supply fee of $8.00 is due at sign up. No refunds once supplies have been ordered.
Brought in Part by the Ohio Arts Council