Sat., June 13, 2026 at 11:00am
Sat., June 13, 2026 at 4:00pm
South Side Historical Village @ Hookstown Fairgrounds
1198 State Rt. 168
Hookstown, PA
We celebrate the horse and the important part it played in the development of our country. As part of our national heritage, we offer a day of horse-related activities. With the Historic Village as our backdrop, activities will include demonstrations of how to shoe a horse, how to care for a horse, the mustang and how the differ from our typical domesticated horse. You can practice your roping skills, make a bet on Road Apple Bingo or take a ride in a buggy. There will be eats in the Chuck Wagon and music at the gazebo. Games and other activities can be enjoyed at each of our Village buildings which include the Mercer One Room School, the Community Bread Oven, the Johnson Log Cabin, the Porter Blacksmith Shop, the Artisan Shop, the General Store, the Mercer Pump House, and the Glenn Barn. Free admission. Donations appreciated.
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