When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Huber Machinery Museum/Marion County Fairgrounds 220 East Fairground Street Marion, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

America 250 event to explore history of innovative ag

MARION, Ohio — The Huber Machinery Museum invites the public to an America 250 event, “From Field To Future: Honoring our Past, Cultivating our Future,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Huber Machinery Museum/Marion County Fairgrounds, 220 East Fairground Street, Marion, Ohio.

Join this special community celebration to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary and explore the legacy of innovation, agriculture and progress.

Attractions include a Huber Machinery Museum Open House where attendees can learn how Marion’s Edward Huber contributed to America. Enjoy lemonade and popcorn, history, heritage, storytelling, activities and entertainment for all ages. All are welcome.

Call 740-387-9233 or 614-271-9951 with any questions.