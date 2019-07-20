Sat., October 19, 2019 at 10:00am
Annual Beekeeping Conference sponsored by the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association will be held on Saturday, October 19th from 10 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. at Giddings Hall, located at 104 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, OH 44047 behind the police station. The speakers for the conference will be Dave Noble, apiarist at Stratford Ecological Center, John Schwartz, commercial beekeeper and OTS Queen Rearing expert and Melanie Seal co-owner of Blue Sky Bee Supply Ltd. Light Lunch Provided. For more information or to RSVP call Sharon at 440-576-8818 or e-mail sjriccio@yahoo.com. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/AshtabulaCountyBeekeepersAssoc/