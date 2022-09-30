Annual Beekeeping Conference sponsored by the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association
Annual Beekeeping Conference sponsored by the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. at Giddings Hall, located at 104 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, OH 44047 behind the police station. The speakers for the conference will be Steve Repasky, EAS Certified Master Beekeeper and author, Richard Bittner, commercial beekeeper and owner of Bittner Bees and Gene McCune, commercial beekeeper and owner of McCune Family Apiaries. Light Lunch Provided. For more information or to RSVP call Sharon at 440-576-8818 or e-mail sjriccio@yahoo.com. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2283711198458712