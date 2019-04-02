Sun., April 07, 2019 at 11:30am
Paradise Church
10020 New Buffalo Rd.
Canfield, OH
Community Day Camp of North Lima will hold the Annual Potato Bake on April 7, 2019, to benefit our Day Camp at Paradise Church, 10020 New Buffalo Rd., Canfield from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Come and build your own delicious baked potato at the toppings bar! We will also have side dishes, bread, desserts and drink. Cost is by donation with proceeds to benefit our Community Day Camp, which will be July 29 through August 2 at Mt. Olivet UCC.