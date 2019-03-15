When

Wed., March 27, 2019 at 6:30pm

Wed., March 27, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Join us in the Quaker Room at Salem Public Library on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. for an educational but fun session exploring and detailing various annual plants. Amanda Tkacik, owner of L&M Greenhouse in Columbiana, Ohio, will talk about the colors and assortments available in annual flower plants. Included in the discussion will be the importance of plant light requirements, proper watering techniques, plant spacing and insect concerns.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Ms. Tkacik is an avid grower of all things bright and beautiful. She brings over 17 years of experience to the industry through her previous work at Beaver County Fruit and Garden Centers in Pennsylvania. Amanda oversees all aspects of the business at L&M Greenhouse including growing, managing and sales.

Amanda’s educational background includes earning a BA in Psychology and Criminal Justice Studies from the University of Dayton and her MA in Community Counseling from Slippery Rock University.

In her spare time Amanda enjoys the outdoors, traveling, reading and spending time with her dog, Grizzly and her two cats, Max and Ollie.