Thu., June 17, 2021 at 12:00am

Wed., July 28, 2021 at 12:00am

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

As people start getting out in the community again, one new addition to check out is a display case at Lepper Library. The current exhibit in the community display case is of antique cameras. The collection belongs to a patron that has been collecting for a number of years. On display are cameras dating from 1895 through 1998. It includes film cameras, instant cameras and movie cameras, all in working order. Some of the brands displayed are Kodak, Seneca, Bolsey, Voigtlander, Agfa, Yashica, Dejur, Polaroid and more. The camera display will be at the library through July 28th.

The display case houses temporary collections or displays on all kinds of subjects. Individuals with collections or organizations with information to share please call Marcy Kaiser at the Library 330-424-3117. Keep an eye on our website www.lepperlibrary.org or our Facebook page to see what new displays will be coming.