Sat., February 26, 2022 at 10:00am
Sun., February 27, 2022 at 12:00am
Bay High School
29230 Wolf Rd
Bay Village, Ohio
52nd Annual Show – Antiques & Vintage 50 years+ – jewelry, toys, furniture, collectables and much more. Sat. 10a-5p; Sun. 11a-4p. Free appraisals 1-3pm – Sat. jewelry; Sun. antiques. Door prizes.
$5.00 donation supports Scholarship Fund. Children under age 12 Free.
Sponsored by Bay Women’s Club: www.Facebook/BayVillageWomensClub Dealer spaces available 440-334-7539. Face Masks are required.