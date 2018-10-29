When

Mon., October 29, 2018 TBD

Until

Sat., November 03, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

North Lima Calvary United Methodist Church

12062 South Ave

North Lima, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

North Lima Calvary United Methodist Church is making and selling apple dumplings. Frozen dumplings will be in freezer Zip-Loc bags. Baked dumplings are also available. The cost is $3.25 each. You can pickup dumplings on November 3, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 12062 South Ave., North Lima. Call the church office at 330-549-2588 to place orders.

Photos

Map