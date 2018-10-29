Mon., October 29, 2018 TBD
Sat., November 03, 2018 at 12:00am
North Lima Calvary United Methodist Church
12062 South Ave
North Lima, Ohio
North Lima Calvary United Methodist Church is making and selling apple dumplings. Frozen dumplings will be in freezer Zip-Loc bags. Baked dumplings are also available. The cost is $3.25 each. You can pickup dumplings on November 3, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 12062 South Ave., North Lima. Call the church office at 330-549-2588 to place orders.