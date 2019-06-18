Sun., June 23, 2019 at 2:00pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Salem Public Library will host a figure drawing class for adults to be held on two consecutive Sunday afternoons, June 23rd and June 30th, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.
Class instructor will be W. Dan Dinsio of Salem, Ohio.
All materials will be provided for the classes that are open to the public and free of cost to attend.
Seating is limited and registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.