When

Sun., June 23, 2019 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., June 23, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library will host a figure drawing class for adults to be held on two consecutive Sunday afternoons, June 23rd and June 30th, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Class instructor will be W. Dan Dinsio of Salem, Ohio.

All materials will be provided for the classes that are open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Seating is limited and registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.