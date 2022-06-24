When

Sat., June 25, 2022 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., June 25, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Waterworth Memorial Park Orashan Band Shell 882 E. School Street Salem, OH

Come on over to Waterworth Park by the Orashan Band Shell on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10 am until 2 pm to enjoy this year’s Art in the Park Festival!

This special event is brought to you by the Go Wild in the Park partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library. The event will be a unique opportunity to enjoy a diverse variety of creative, musical, dance-on-the-grass, talented people who would enjoy showing you the joy of making art a part of your life. You will see watercolor and pen and ink art, a professional chalk artist, hand-carved wood items, a pollinator planting station and a strolling magician! Included in the sights to see will be art created by students of the Salem area. To round off the occasion there will be musical entertainment, visits from three local authors, and food truck vendors!

Mark your calendar, and tell your phone to remind you to come to the “Art in the Park Festival. This event is open to the public, with no registration required and there is no entrance fee.