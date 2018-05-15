When

Sat., June 02, 2018 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., June 02, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Waterworth Memorial Park Orashan Civic Center Band Shell Sunset Street Salem, OH

Kick off your summer of fun by attending “Art in the Park” at Waterworth Memorial Park’s Orashan Civic Center band shell on June 2, 2018, beginning at 10 am. The day’s festivities include a variety of stage performances by musicians, dancers, and a comedian! There will also be interactive displays, visual artists and activity tables for families to create their own art. Show off your artistic skills by painting on the graffiti wall! Join us for a colorful, musical and enjoyable time!

This event is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration is needed. For more information call the library at 330-332-0042 or Shane Franks at 330-332-5512.

“Art in the Park” is a special event in the “Go Wild in the Park” series provided through the partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library.