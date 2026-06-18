Ask a Master Gardener at Lepper Library, Lisbon
Tue., June 23, 2026 at 9:00am
Tue., August 18, 2026 at 3:00pm
Lepper Library
303 E Lincoln Way
Lisbon, OH
Ask a Master Gardener at the library
LISBON, Ohio — This summer, the Columbiana County Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers will hold three “Ask a Master Gardener” sessions at the Lepper Library, 303 E Lincoln Way in Lisbon.
Attendees can bring plant, pest, or soil samples — or simply unanswered questions — and gain practical, research-based insight from the Master Gardener volunteers.
The sessions are scheduled for the following dates: June 23 from 9 a.m. to noon; July 21 from 9 a.m. to noon; and
Aug. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact the Columbiana County OSU Extension Office at 330-967-7249.
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