When

Tue., June 23, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Tue., August 18, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 E Lincoln Way Lisbon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ask a Master Gardener at the library

LISBON, Ohio — This summer, the Columbiana County Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers will hold three “Ask a Master Gardener” sessions at the Lepper Library, 303 E Lincoln Way in Lisbon.

Attendees can bring plant, pest, or soil samples — or simply unanswered questions — and gain practical, research-based insight from the Master Gardener volunteers.

The sessions are scheduled for the following dates: June 23 from 9 a.m. to noon; July 21 from 9 a.m. to noon; and

Aug. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact the Columbiana County OSU Extension Office at 330-967-7249.