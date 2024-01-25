When

Sat., February 10, 2024 at 10:00am

Sat., February 10, 2024 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Master Gardener Kathy Martin will share the history and benefits of this ancient watering system. This low-tech, zero-energy method of suitable for all types of plants and is easily modified to meet the irrigation needs of single pots to large gardens.

Participants will create an Olla for use in your green space. Join us on Saturday, February 10th from 10:00 to noon –your plants will love you for it!

This event is co-sponsored by the Salem Public Library along with the Salem Parks and Recreation Department. This event is free of cost and open to the public; advanced registration is required and may be completed by accessing the event on Salem Public Library’s website https://salem-lib-oh.libcal.com/event/11487091 or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.