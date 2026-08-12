Athens Conservancy to host monthly Volunteer Day
Sun., August 16, 2026 at 10:00am
Sun., August 16, 2026 at 2:00pm
Mary Beth Zak Loshe Preserve
11884 Strouds Run Road
Athens, OH
Athens Conservancy to host monthly Volunteer Day
ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Conservancy will host its next Volunteer Day on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Beth Zak Loshe Preserve, 11884 Strouds Run Road in Athens.
Volunteers will help the Athens Conservancy team remove invasive species at the nature preserve. The make-up date, in case of bad weather, will be Aug. 23.
The Athens Conservancy holds volunteer days every month; anyone is welcome to join. To fill out the volunteer form or for more information, visit athensconservancy.org/volunteer/ or email volunteer@athensconservancy.org.
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