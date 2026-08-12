When

Sun., August 16, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., August 16, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Mary Beth Zak Loshe Preserve 11884 Strouds Run Road Athens, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Athens Conservancy to host monthly Volunteer Day

ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Conservancy will host its next Volunteer Day on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Beth Zak Loshe Preserve, 11884 Strouds Run Road in Athens.

Volunteers will help the Athens Conservancy team remove invasive species at the nature preserve. The make-up date, in case of bad weather, will be Aug. 23.

The Athens Conservancy holds volunteer days every month; anyone is welcome to join. To fill out the volunteer form or for more information, visit athensconservancy.org/volunteer/ or email volunteer@athensconservancy.org.