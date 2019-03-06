Sat., March 23, 2019 at 1:00pm
Lepper Library
303 E. Lincoln Way
Lisbon, OH
Crafting a Killer Plot: What makes a novel a bestseller? Find out the essential ingredients to turn your novel into a bestseller. Amanda Flower is a USA Today bestselling author of cozy Amish mysteries, historical series, and more! She will be selling and signing books at the Lepper Library on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. with a Writer’s Workshop to follow. This event is free and open to the public for teens and adults.