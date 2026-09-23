When

Mon., September 28, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Mon., September 28, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Rodman Public Library 215 East Broadway St. Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Author will cast a spell on Rodman Public Library

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Jennifer Mandula will discuss her book “The Geomagician” at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 inside Rodman Auditorium when she kicks off the 2026 Fogle Author Series at Rodman Public Library, 215 East Broadway St. in Alliance.

Following her remarks, she will sign books, which will be available for sale that night.

Registration is required to attend Mandula’s talk at rodmanlibrary.com.

The series is made possible through the generosity of the estate of the late Esmond Fogle and the Greater Alliance Foundation.

“The Geomagician,” reimagines the life of real-world 19th-century paleontologist Mary Anning in an alternate Victorian Britain where scholars use fossils to wield magic.

Anning (1799-1847) was an English fossil collector whose findings contributed to changes in scientific thinking about prehistoric life, but because she was a woman did not receive the recognition she deserved during her lifetime.

When Mandula, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Davidson College in North Carolina and a master’s in education (learning and technology) from the University of Oxford, learned of Anning while living in the UK, she started to formulate the idea of a story. Learning that Anning had been struck by lightning as a child created the spark for her fantasy story.

Mandula ruminated on the thought for about a decade. Meanwhile, she wrote other novels that she never sold before finally sitting down to author her breakthrough, “The Geomagician.”

Visit www.rodmanlibrary.com/fogle-2026 for more information on the Fogle Author Series, including a schedule of upcoming authors.