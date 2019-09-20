When

Mon., October 07, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., October 07, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Charles and Beth Hewett, authors of the book, “Wandering Ohio, A Buckeye Trail Thru-Hike” will present a book talk at Salem Public Library on October 7, 2019 from 6:30-7:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room. The talk is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

The Hewett’s are nature enthusiasts and along with hiking the 1,444 mile Buckeye Trail they have hiked the 500-mile Colorado Trail, the John Muir Trail through the High Sierras, and several more. Join Charles and Beth as they share stories of their adventures.