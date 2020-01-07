When

Thu., January 16, 2020 at 3:00pm

Thu., January 16, 2020 at 12:00am

Online Webinar NC

Want to learn how to farm autoflower hemp in prep for your 2020 season? Join us for Part 2 of our free, 3-part webinar series with leading agronomist Scott Knippelmeir of Agrarian Supply.

Part 2: January 16, 2020 at 3pm EST

Part 3: February 6, 2020 (Time TBD)

If you’ve got plans to farm autoflower hemp in 2020, now is the time to map out your plan from seed to harvest. At a high level, Scott will cover the top to-dos and help you work backward from your estimated harvest date. Then he’ll dig deeper into soil prep, particularly as it pertains to irrigation.

As with Part 1, Scott will close with a live Q&A as he continues to demystify day-neutral hemp through real-life examples and the science behind this unique cultivar group.