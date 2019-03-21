Sat., October 19, 2019 at 11:00am
Sun., October 20, 2019 at 12:00am
Ashland County Fairgrounds
2042 Claremont Avenue Ashland, Ohio
Ashland, Oh
We are excited to announce the
8th Annual Autumn Fiber Festival!
Local fiber producers, craftsmen, and artists will be brought together to display and sell their wares, demonstrate their skills, and educate the visiting public about natural fibers and their importance to our community and culture. Lots of talent all under one roof, a great place to stock up on fiber related materials, and do some Christmas shopping!
Featuring:
Raw Fiber, Yarn, Finished Fiber Items
Spinning, Weaving, Felting,
Crochet, and Knitting, and Rug Hooking Supplies
Fiber Arts
Fiber Equipment
Fiber Animals
FREE ADMISSION/FREE PARKING
Raffle benefitting:
Ashland County Food Bank
Local 4-H Club
_______________________________
Vendor Application 2019
General Rules and Policies
DEMONSTRATIONS
Demonstrations by our vendors will be going on throughout the day.
_________________________
Directions and Map
________________________
Please leave your furry friends at home.
Licensed service dogs only.