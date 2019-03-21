When

Sat., October 19, 2019 at 11:00am

Sun., October 20, 2019 at 12:00am

Ashland County Fairgrounds

2042 Claremont Avenue Ashland, Ohio

Ashland, Oh

We are excited to announce the
8th Annual Autumn Fiber Festival!
Local fiber producers, craftsmen, and artists will be brought together to display and sell their wares, demonstrate their skills, and educate the visiting public about natural fibers and their importance to our community and culture. Lots of talent all under one roof, a great place to stock up on fiber related materials, and do some Christmas shopping!

Featuring:

Raw Fiber, Yarn, Finished Fiber Items

Spinning, Weaving, Felting,
Crochet, and Knitting, and Rug Hooking Supplies

Fiber Arts

Fiber Equipment

Fiber Animals

FREE ADMISSION/FREE PARKING

Raffle benefitting:
Ashland County Food Bank
Local 4-H Club

Vendor Application 2019
General Rules and Policies

DEMONSTRATIONS

Demonstrations by our vendors will be going on throughout the day.

Directions and Map

Please leave your furry friends at home.
Licensed service dogs only.

